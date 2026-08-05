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Rangers' Josh Jung: Out at least 10 more days

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Wednesday that Jung (calf) has been making slow progress in his recovery and will remain out for at least 10 more days, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Though Jung was able to resume running Monday, he looks as though he'll be ramped up slowly as he works his way back from a left calf strain. Jung, who has been on the shelf since July 25, is expected to eventually require a rehab assignment before rejoining the Rangers. Ezequiel Duran should continue to serve as the Rangers' everyday third baseman in Jung's absence.

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