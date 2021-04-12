Jung (foot) won't be ready for game action until late May or early June, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung is expected to open this season at Triple-A Round Rock despite the fact that he hasn't appeared in a game above Low-A. That seemingly gives him a shot to make his big-league debut this season, but the stress fracture he suffered in his left foot in mid-March may wind up setting his timeline back enough that he doesn't get the chance to push for an opportunity until next year.