Rangers' Josh Jung: Placed on 10-day injured list

The Rangers placed Jung on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday, due to a left calf strain.

Jung has been dealing with a left calf injury that he picked up against the White Sox on Tuesday. There was hope that he would be cleared to return to the lineup this weekend, but the injury is severe enough for Jung to warrant a stint on the injured list. The Rangers should have a better sense of Jung's recovery timeline once he undergoes further tests, but the team is hopeful that he'll be ready to return next weekend against the Astros, per Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com. Josh Smith was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.