Jung was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Rangers on Tuesday with a fractured right wrist, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Jung suffered the unfortunate injury when he was hit by a pitch in Monday's game against the Rays. There is no timetable for the 26-year-old's return at this point, but he will certainly be on the shelf for several weeks. Josh Smith is getting the first shot to fill in at third base for Jung on Tuesday, but Ezequiel Duran and Justin Foscue will also be in the mix.