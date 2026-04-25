Jung went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Athletics.

Jung, who had a six-game RBI streak snapped Thursday, got back on it Friday, delivering a two-out ground-rule double to plate the Rangers' lone run in the fourth inning. He immediately stole third base -- his first steal of the season -- but was stranded there. Since a two-game absence attributed to being banged up, Jung has hit safely in 12 of 14 contests, going 19-for-51 (.373) with 12 extra-base hits (three home runs), 11 RBI and nine runs.