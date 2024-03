Jung started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Monday's exhibition game against the Red Sox.

Jung, who missed much of the Cactus League with a calf issue, increased his activity following Sunday's spring debut. After playing three innings and getting two at-bats Sunday, Jung was in the field for six innings and had three at-bats Monday. He's expected to play Tuesday, when these same two teams meet, and could be in line for a full nine innings.