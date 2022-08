Jung (shoulder) started at third base and went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run for the ACL Rangers on Friday.

Jung has been rehabbing in the ACL but had served as DH only until a few days ago. This was his third start at third base and first in which he's played a full nine-inning game. The Rangers had previously thought playing the field was off the table for the rest of the season, according to Levi Weaver of The Athletic, so this is an encouraging development for the prospect.