Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Jung (wrist) "looks great" after resuming hitting, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung was cleared to hit Tuesday following a visit with the doctor that performed the surgery on his right wrist in early April. He hit for a second straight day Wednesday while using a lighter bat, with Bochy saying afterward that "you'd think he was going to be ready in a couple of days" based on how he looked. Jung is not going to be ready to return soon, of course, but this is an encouraging progress report. A clearer timetable for the third baseman could be established in the coming days.

