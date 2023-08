Jung went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-8 come-from-behind win over Miami.

Jung hit the second of two two-run blasts in the fifth inning -- a 104.5-mph liner just inside the foul pole in left field -- to give Texas a lead it would not relinquish after falling behind 5-0. It was the 22nd home run for the rookie third baseman, who has multiple hits in three of the last four games.