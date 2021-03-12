Jung was assigned to minor-league camp Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Rangers don't have many compelling options competing for playing time at third base, with Rougned Odor, Brock Holt and Charlie Culberson among the top candidates. They could have theoretically turned to Jung, who earned rave reviews at the alternate site last season and is expected to debut at some point this year. Sending him down for now makes sense, as he's played in just 44 professional games, none of which have come above the Low-A level, but it may not be too long before he's knocking on the door if he looks good in the minors to start the season.