The Rangers optioned Jung to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Jung slashed just .158/.208/.221 in June to drop his season batting line to .237/.283/.366. The Rangers will let him work on his swing in a less pressurized environment, with the goal of Jung regaining his job as the primary third baseman later this season. Super-utility player Josh Smith as well as Ezequiel Duran are the best bets to receive playing time at third base while Jung is in the minors.