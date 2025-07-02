The Rangers optioned Jung to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Jung slashed just .158/.208/.221 in June to drop his season batting line to .237/.283/.366. The Rangers will let him work on his swing in a less pressurized environment, with the goal of Jung regaining his job as the primary third baseman later this season. Super utility player Josh Smith is the best bet to receive the bulk of the reps at third base while Jung resets in the minors.