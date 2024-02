Jung felt discomfort in his left calf while fielding groundballs Friday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Jung will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Corey Seager is already a question mark for Opening Day following sports hernia surgery, so the left side of the Rangers' infield could be further depleted. Jung finished fourth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2023 after slashing .266/.315/.467 with 23 home runs over 122 games.