Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that Jung (calf) is expected to play in the team's final two exhibition games March 25 and 26 versus the Red Sox at Globe Life Field, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

If those two games wind up being the only two exhibition contests that Jung plays, it may not be sufficient enough for him to gain clearance for Opening Day on March 28 against the Cubs. However, the Rangers don't appear to have ruled out Jung being ready for the start of the regular season. Jung has been slowed by a left calf strain in camp, and while a recent MRI showed healing, he hasn't yet been cleared for running.