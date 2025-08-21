Jung is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

After starting at third base and going 0-for-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win while lefty Noah Cameron was on the hill for Kansas City, the right-handed-hitting Jung will head back to the bench as the Royals send righty Michael Lorenzen to the bump for the series finale. Jung has now been held out of the lineup for four straight matchups versus righties and looks to have moved into a platoon role after slashing just .163/.217/.279 so far in August. Cody Freeman will draw the start at the hot corner Thursday, but super-utility player Josh Smith is more likely to occupy the strong side of a platoon at third base with Jung once right fielder Adolis Garcia (ankle) returns from the injured list.