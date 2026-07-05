Rangers' Josh Jung: Sitting Sunday due to sore knee

Jung is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers due to a sore knee, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Ezequiel Duran will draw the start at third base in place of Jung, who fouled a ball off his knee during Saturday's 3-0 loss but was able to stay in the game and play all nine innings. According to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that Jung will undergo X-rays prior to Sunday's game to rule out any potential damage, and the 28-year-old could be available off the bench if he checks out well. Texas is off Monday before kicking off a three-game home series with the Angels on Tuesday.