Jung went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Athletics.

Jung delivered RBI doubles in the third and seventh innings. The third baseman has rattled off three straight three-hit games, and he's batting .517 (15-for-29) during his seven-game hitting streak. He's up to a .257/.302/.395 slash line, 12 home runs, 51 RBI, 42 runs scored, 15 doubles and four stolen bases over 106 contests this season, and his recent strong play should keep him locked into a starting role.