X-rays revealed a fracture in Jung's right hand after his removal from Friday's game against the Twins, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung took a 94.6-mph fastball off his hand during his first-inning at-bat before being removed from the game an inning later. His diagnosis will almost certainly rule him out for Texas' final two regular-season contests and a potential postseason run, putting an early end to his season. Although he'll end the year on a sour note, the 28-year-old enjoyed a largely successful 2026 campaign in which he slashed .299/.365/.462 with 12 homers, 42 RBI and 53 runs scored across 444 plate appearances.