Jung went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Jung, who was back at third base after two games as the designated hitter, got the Rangers out early with a first-inning home run. It was the second homer in the last three games and 11th overall for Jung, who has raked since coming off the injured list a little more than a week ago. He's 10-for-29 (.345) with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and six runs scored over his last seven games.