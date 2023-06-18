Jung went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Jung hit the first of back-to-back homers in the second inning to erase an early deficit. It was his 14th of the season, ranking him second on the Rangers behind Adolis Garcia. The young third baseman's production has dropped off during June, which is something he'll have to fight through. Jung's made 285 plate appearances in 2023, the second highest career total behind his 2021 campaign in the minors when he had a combined 342 PAs in Double- and Triple-A.