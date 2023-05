Jung went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI during Wednesday's 12-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Righty Brandon Pfaadt was making his MLB debut for Arizona, and Jung helped welcome him to the big leagues with long balls in the fourth and fifth innings. Jung has showcased his power early this season and has an .866 OPS with eight home runs and 24 RBI through 28 games, but he remains susceptible to punchouts with a 32.5 percent strikeout rate.