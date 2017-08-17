Rangers' Josh Morgan: Unable to repeat success at High-A
Morgan, 21, is hitting .253/.303/.371 with six home runs, 41 RBI and two steals through 89 games with High-A Down East.
In his second go-round at this level, Morgan has been unable to replicate his success from a season ago. After hitting .300 in 2016, Morgan has struggled to make hard contact this year. In addition, he has only average power and speed at best. Morgan has been a disappointment thus far for the Rangers since being drafted in the third round in 2014, but he is still just 21 years of age.
