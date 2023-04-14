site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Josh Sborz: Activated from injured list
Sborz was activated from the 15-day injured list by the Rangers on Friday.
Sborz got a late start to the season due to a sprained ankle, but he's ready to go now. The right-hander will fill a middle-relief role with the Rangers.
