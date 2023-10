Sborz (hamstring) said he'll be available out of the bullpen in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Sborz experienced some hamstring cramps while pitching a scoreless seventh inning in the Rangers' Game 3 win on Monday, but he showed up back at Chase Field in Arizona on Tuesday with no lingering discomfort. The 29-year-old right-hander has allowed just one run through 9.2 innings of work in the 2023 postseason.