The Rangers activated Sborz (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sborz missed nearly two months of action with right shoulder tightness but is ready to go after allowing just one run with a 9:2 K:BB over his last 5.1 rehab innings. A high-leverage bullpen role awaits Sborz, although he could be eased back into such situations.