The Rangers re-signed Sborz (shoulder) to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

After being non-tendered by the Rangers in November, Sborz is now back in the fold on a minor-league deal. The 32-year-old missed much of the 2025 season while recuperating from shoulder surgery and was eventually shut down in September due to poor velocity and results on his rehab assignment. It's unclear whether Sborz will have any restrictions at the beginning of spring training.