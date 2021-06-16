Sborz allowed one run on one hit and struck out two over one inning in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

With closer Ian Kennedy (hamstring) on the shelf, manager Chris Woodward turned to Sborz for the save. After dispatching Yordan Alvarez (strikeout) and Yuli Gurriel (pop up), Sborz caught too much of the zone with a slider that Carlos Correa made him pay for with a game-tying home run that sent the game into extras. An inning later, Demarcus Evans served up a grand slam to Jose Altuve. Sborz and Evans are expected to share the late-inning chores while Kennedy is on the injured list.