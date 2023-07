Sborz (4-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning against the Astros.

A reconfigured Texas bullpen had mostly done its job after a rough May, but Sborz didn't have it while pitching in the second of back-to-back appearances. The right-hander, who entered Sunday's game with a 0.49 ERA over the previous 12 outings, has a 16.88 ERA the three times he's pitched without rest.