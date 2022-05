Sborz allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Sborz made his first appearance since coming off the injured list, mopping up a lopsided loss. The right-hander, who appeared in 63 games for the Rangers in 2021, projects to be a low-leverage arm out of the bullpen, but that could change.