Sborz is in the mix to close games for the Rangers at the start of the season after Jose Leclerc was shut down with elbow soreness Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sborz certainly wouldn't be in the conversation for many teams, as he owns a career 6.08 ERA at the highest level in just 13.1 innings of work. The Rangers' bullpen has been hit with a number of injuries already, however, with Leclerc expected to join Jonathan Hernandez (elbow), Joely Rodriguez (ankle) and Brett Martin (back) on the injured list to start the year. Sborz did record a 31.4 percent strikeout rate and a 7.7 percent walk rate in his last two seasons in the minors, which could be enough to win the job when the top competitors are non-roster invitees like Ian Kennedy and Matt Bush.