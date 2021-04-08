Sborz retired the side in order in the seventh inning to record his first hold of the season in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Toronto.

Sborz was elevated in the bullpen pecking order after Texas suffered several injuries to relievers during the spring. Whether he remains there when Brett Martin (back) and Joely Rodriguez (ankle) are ready to pitch remains to be seen. At least for now, Sborz appears to be part of the late-game crew. He pitched a perfect seventh followed by Matt Bush and Ian Kennedy to finish off a nice start by Kyle Gibson.