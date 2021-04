Sborz (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two to earn the win Thursday over the Rays.

Sborz allowed a couple batters to reach with two outs before striking out Manuel Margot. Sborz has been effective lately, firing 3.2 innings and allowing just one run. The 27-year-old's only bad outing came on April 3 when he surrendered three runs while failing to record an out.