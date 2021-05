Sborz (3-1) picked up the win Sunday against the Red Sox after tossing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

Sborz entered the game in the eighth inning with Texas down 3-2 on the score but delivered an impressive outing, tossing 11 of his 15 pitches for strikes while retiring J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers in a row. The right-hander has not allowed runs in seven of his last nine appearances and owns an 11:4 K:BB through 11.2 innings this season.