Sborz struck out one and retired all three batters faced in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the White Sox.

Starter Andrew Heaney was pulled from a 1-0 game after giving up a single to lead off the seventh inning with the heart of Chicago's order due up. Texas manager Bruce Bochy chose Sborz to face Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez and Andrew Benintendi, and the reliever dispatched them on nine pitches (seven strikes). The right-hander was recently activated off the injured list, and the manager has him throwing high-leverage innings -- a role Sborz earned with a strong June prior to a biceps injury. Aroldis Chapman and Will Smith followed with perfect innings to protect the shutout.