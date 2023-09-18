Sborz (hamstring) threw a live batting practice session Monday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Sborz faced off against two of the Rangers' rehabbing hitters, Josh Jung (thumb) and Adolis Garcia (knee). The Rangers could look to send out Sborz on a brief minor-league rehab assignment before bringing him back from the 15-day injured list, though the organization has yet to announce its plans for the right-handed reliever. Before hitting the IL on Sept. 5, Sborz had compiled a 5.80 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 49.2 innings out of the bullpen this season.