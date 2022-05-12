The Rangers recalled Sborz from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Sborz will be back with the Rangers for the second stint in the majors in less than a week, as he was previously summoned from Triple-A to serve as Texas' 27th man in its doubleheader with the Yankees on Sunday. He'll now be part of the 26-man active roster, this time replacing Kolby Allard, who was optioned to Round Rock in a corresponding move. Expect Sborz's usage out of the bullpen to mostly come in lower-leverage scenarios.