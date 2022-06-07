The Rangers recalled Sborz from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and designated him as their 27th man for their doubleheader with the Guardians.

Sborz will likely be in store for a brief stay with the Rangers, though the fact that Texas placed another reliever (Brett Martin) on the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday could give the 28-year-old to stick around in the big leagues once the doubleheader is completed. Through his eight relief appearances with Texas this season, Sborz has compiled a 10.80 ERA and 1.92 WHIP over 8.1 innings.