Sborz (elbow) has made two Cactus League appearances to date, striking out four over two scoreless innings while working around one hit and one walk.

Sborz missed the final five weeks of the 2022 campaign with a right elbow sprain, finishing the campaign with a 6.45 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 22.1 innings for Texas. The injury doesn't look to be anything that has limited him thus far in camp, so Sborz looks as though he'll have a chance to secure a middle-innings role out of the Rangers bullpen heading into Opening Day.