Sborz allowed one run on one hit and struck out four over two innings in Saturday's 18-3 win over the Athletics.

He was also part of a rarity, getting an at-bat against a position player -- he struck out looking against Oakland third baseman Jace Peterson. If it's a blowout, Sborz is likely to make an appearance. He entered Saturday with Texas leading by 14. Since coming off the injured list April 14, the right-hander has made four appearances, all in mop-up situations with the Rangers winning or losing by a significant margin.