Sborz allowed one hit over two scoreless innings to earn a hold in Saturday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

Sborz entered a one-run game and shut down the Blue Jays in the seventh and eighth innings for his sixth hold. The right-hander hasn't allowed an earned run over his last 11.2 innings. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy appears to have found a solution to a bullpen that wobbled during the month of May. Sborz and Grant Anderson have moved into high-leverage roles, shepherding leads to closer Will Smith. Both Sborz and Anderson typically work multiple innings, so Bochy can alternate his trusted arms for more than three outs nearly every day.