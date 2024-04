Sborz was pulled from Saturday's outing against the Astros due to right shoulder soreness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that Sborz "probably could have kept going," but the reliever will have imaging done on the shoulder just to be safe. Sborz was credited with a hold Saturday and has made three scoreless appearances this season. It would be a big blow to the Rangers' bullpen if he needs to miss time.