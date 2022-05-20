site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Josh Sborz: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Sborz was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
Sborz has struggled through 8.1 innings of relief this season, walking 15.0 percent of opposing batters en route to a 10.80 ERA. Nick Snyder was called up to take his place in the bullpen.
