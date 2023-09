Sborz was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a hamstring strain, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sborz took the loss Monday against Houston after he gave up five earned runs over two-thirds of an inning, which capped off a six-appearance stretch during which he surrendered 13 earned runs. The right-hander had a 3.83 ERA through 36 outings prior to that ugly span, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks as he attempts to get healthy.