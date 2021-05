Sborz earned the save against the Twins on Thursday by tossing a perfect inning that included a pair of strikeouts.

The 27-year-old entered the 10th inning with the Rangers leading by one and retired all three of his batters in just 11 pitches, including strikeouts of Willians Astudillo and Josh Donaldson. Sborz has only allowed one run over his last seven appearances and sports a 3.55 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 12.1 innings this season.