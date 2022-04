Sborz was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow soreness Saturday.

Sborz allowed two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out one in one inning during Friday's loss to the Angels, and he's now dealing with an elbow issue that will force him to miss at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be able to return, but Matt Moore's contract was selected by the Rangers on Saturday.