The Rangers placed Sborz on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right rotator cuff strain.

This marks the second time already this season that Sborz has had to spend time on the injured list due to a strained rotator cuff. His first IL stint lasted roughly two-and-a-half weeks, though it's possible the Rangers bring him back slower this time around to minimize the risk of re-injury. A corresponding move will be made ahead of Friday's game against the Rockies.