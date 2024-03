Sborz (knee) struck out one over a scoreless inning in Wednesday's spring game against the Reds.

Wednesday marked the first time in two weeks that Sborz pitched in a game environment. His 4.50 spring ERA is clouded by his first outing -- two runs in one inning -- but he's been unscored upon in three straight appearances, including 1-2-3 efforts the last two times out. Sborz will fill a high-leverage role in 2024.