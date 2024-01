Sborz signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Rangers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Sborz posted an ugly 5.50 ERA across 52.1 innings in 2023, though that also came with just a 53.8 percent strand rate. He'll need to keep the ball in the yard to be more effective -- he served up 1.4 HR/9 -- but his 66:17 K:BB suggests there is room for improved results. Sborz figures to be a key high-leverage reliever in the Rangers' bullpen in 2024.