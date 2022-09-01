The Rangers transferred Sborz (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

The transaction clears room on the 40-man roster for right-hander Jesus Tinoco, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Thursday's game in Boston. The move also ends Sborz's season, as he was first placed on the 10-day IL on Tuesday to the right elbow sprain. The 28-year-old reliever made 19 appearances for Texas, churning out a 6.45 ERA and 1.61 WHIP while striking out 32 over 22.1 innings.