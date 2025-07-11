default-cbs-image
Sborz (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Sborz will finally begin his minor-league rehab assignment after progressing to throwing live batting practice June 19. It'll be his first game action since undergoing shoulder surgery last November. He's on track to rejoin the Rangers in late July.

